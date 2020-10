The University of New Orleans will appear in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament for the first time in more than 20 years when its team takes on Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night. But as NPR’s Tom Goldman ( @TomGoldmanNPR) tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young, the school came close to dismantling its basketball team, making tonight’s game even more special.

