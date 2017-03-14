Never Caught: How One Of George Washington's Slaves Escaped To Freedom

Ona Judge was one of Martha Washington’s slaves who escaped while the Washingtons were living in Philadelphia, the capitol of the young United States at the time. President Washington used the power of the U.S. government to unsuccessfully pursue her capture until the end of his life.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar ( @ericaadunbar), author of a new book on Ona Judge, “ Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit Of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge.”

