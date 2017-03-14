Snowfall Totals Downgraded Along Much Of East Coast As Storm Tracks Farther West

Thousands of flights have been canceled, schools and businesses are closed and people are being told to stay off the roads Tuesday as a large storm makes its way up the East coast.

Snowfall totals have been significantly downgraded for New York City — from 18-plus inches to just 4 to 6 — as the storm tracks further west than initially forecast. Other parts of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and Vermont, among others, are still set to get 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Shelly Young, at the Italian market Romeo and Cesare’s in New Haven, Connecticut, to see what customers have been buying. Also, we get the latest on the storm track from Angela Fritz ( @angelafritz), meteorologist with the Washington Post and Capital Weather Gang.

