Why One Of Indiana's Largest Public School Systems Is Slowly Disappearing

The public school system in Gary, Indiana, used to be one of that state’s largest. People called it a model district. Among its graduates: a Nobel economist, successful business leaders and entertainers.

But today, Gary is having trouble meeting payroll and it’s shutting down some schools. Michael Puente ( @MikePuenteNews) from Here & Now contributor WBEZ explains what happened.

