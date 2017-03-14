© 2020 WFAE
Why One Of Indiana's Largest Public School Systems Is Slowly Disappearing

Published March 14, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT
A sign outside Jefferson Elementary School at 601 Jackson St. in Gary, Ind. (Michael Puente/WBEZ)
The public school system in Gary, Indiana, used to be one of that state’s largest. People called it a model district. Among its graduates: a Nobel economist, successful business leaders and entertainers.

But today, Gary is having trouble meeting payroll and it’s shutting down some schools. Michael Puente ( @MikePuenteNews) from Here & Now contributor WBEZ explains what happened.

