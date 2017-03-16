Film 'The Belko Experiment' Pits Office Workers In A Life-Or-Death Struggle

In the new film “The Belko Experiment,” brutal mayhem ensues when workers at Belko Industries are told that they must kill or be killed. The film is a change of pace for screenwriter and producer James Gunn ( @JamesGunn), who’s best known for the hit 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

James and his brother Sean Gunn ( @seangunn), who acts in “The Belko Experiment,” join Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the film.

