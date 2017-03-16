© 2020 WFAE
Trump Vows To Battle 'Judicial Overreach' After Travel Ban Blocked Again

Published March 16, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT
President Trump speaks at a rally on March 15, 2017 in Nashville. (Andrea Morales/Getty Images)
President Trump’s revised travel ban has been dealt another setback Thursday — from a federal court in Maryland. This after a federal judge in Hawaii ordered Wednesday night that the travel ban targeting six majority-Muslim countries be put on hold, just hours before it was to take effect.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Rick Hasen ( @rickhasen), professor of law and political science at the University of California Irvine, about the latest chapter in the travel ban story.

