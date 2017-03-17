What Eliminating Arts Funding Would Mean For Massachusetts Arts Organizations

Among other cuts to domestic spending called for in President Trump’s budget proposal is the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. The NEA helps fund cultural institutions large and small across the country, and many of them are now worried about their future.

Andrea Shea from Here & Now contributor WBUR takes a look at how some Massachusetts-based arts organizations might be affected.

