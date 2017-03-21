Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jersey Found In Mexico

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Everyone can relax. Tom Brady's Jersey has been found.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Brady, of course, is the star quarterback who led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Then after the sweet win, someone stole the jersey he wore at the game from his locker.

CORNISH: Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Fox Business that the jersey was practically priceless.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBERT KRAFT: It's like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something.

MCEVERS: Well, maybe not that priceless. It is a piece of NFL history valued at $500,000.

CORNISH: The search went on for weeks. The NFL, the FBI, even the Texas Rangers got involved. Yesterday, the league announced the missing Jersey was found at the home of a journalist in Mexico. Fox Sports 1 broke down the locker room security footage used to catch the suspect like it was the Zapruder film.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "UNDISPUTED")

JAY GLAZER: And then you see him leaving right there. He still has the backpack on, plus something under his left arm...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Wow.

GLAZER: ...You see right there. This is...

MCEVERS: The newspaper that employed the journalist has apologized. The story has given some a chance to poke at the media. Here's White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN SPICER: I am very happy that though - that the individual in the press corps who took Tom Brady's jersey - that that has been returned properly.

CORNISH: So this story has a happy ending for almost everyone, except the Atlanta Falcons.

