Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl Jersey Found In Mexico
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Everyone can relax. Tom Brady's Jersey has been found.
KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:
Brady, of course, is the star quarterback who led the New England Patriots to a historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl. Then after the sweet win, someone stole the jersey he wore at the game from his locker.
CORNISH: Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Fox Business that the jersey was practically priceless.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
ROBERT KRAFT: It's like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something.
MCEVERS: Well, maybe not that priceless. It is a piece of NFL history valued at $500,000.
CORNISH: The search went on for weeks. The NFL, the FBI, even the Texas Rangers got involved. Yesterday, the league announced the missing Jersey was found at the home of a journalist in Mexico. Fox Sports 1 broke down the locker room security footage used to catch the suspect like it was the Zapruder film.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "UNDISPUTED")
JAY GLAZER: And then you see him leaving right there. He still has the backpack on, plus something under his left arm...
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Wow.
GLAZER: ...You see right there. This is...
MCEVERS: The newspaper that employed the journalist has apologized. The story has given some a chance to poke at the media. Here's White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer today.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
SEAN SPICER: I am very happy that though - that the individual in the press corps who took Tom Brady's jersey - that that has been returned properly.
CORNISH: So this story has a happy ending for almost everyone, except the Atlanta Falcons.
(SOUNDBITE OF THE WEEKND SONG, "STARBOY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.