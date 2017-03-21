© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Play Curling When You Can Play Extreme Curling?

Published March 21, 2017 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with extreme curling, you know, the Olympic sport where players slide stones across the ice. Some find it oddly compelling, others compellingly odd. But it's hard to be bored by the version in Russia's Ural Mountains. Instead of sliding stones, they slide cars on the ice in a tournament sponsored by an auto insurance firm.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Auto insurance.

INSKEEP: Yeah, the insurance agents who sponsored the event think sliding cars convinces people they need coverage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition