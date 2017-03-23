Financial Woes Place Future Of Sears In Doubt
NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Business Insider reporter Hayley Peterson about the state of Sears. In its annual report, the company expressed doubt about its survival and outlined steps to mitigate the risks.
Corrected: March 27, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
In this story, we state that the CEO of Sears Holdings said he has serious doubts the company will survive. While we note that this assessment came from the company in its annual report, we incorrectly attribute the statement to the CEO. We should also note that the annual report detailed steps the company is taking to mitigate the risks.