Outside Witnesses Testify In Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Thursday was the fourth and final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch. Testifying about the Supreme Court nominee were experts and outside groups. Gorsuch himself did not take questions, or appear in the hearing room.

Those who spoke on his behalf were judges and former law clerks he has worked with, along with some law school professors and other attorneys. Witnesses called by Democrats, who have concerns about Gorsuch, included other law professors, and representatives from women's and environmental groups.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has said he hopes to hold a vote on the nominee April 3, and Republican leaders want the full Senate to take up the nomination before the Easter recess.

