Stealing From The Pope

Published March 23, 2017 at 6:57 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who meet the pope are naturally nervous, but a girl named Stella seemed entirely at home. When Pope Francis greeted people in St. Peter's Square, an aide lifted the 3-year-old girl to get a kiss. And video shows her perfect timing. The pope bends in for the kiss, and she reaches up to snatch his hat, a white skullcap called a zucchetto. The pope missed his first try to grab it back but recovered it with the second try. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

