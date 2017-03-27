The Trump Presidency, After The American Health Care Act

The aftermath of the health care battle in Washington. What’s next?

Well, that was incredible. After months of promising so much winning people would tire of winning, President Donald Trump straight up lost last week on one of the biggest promises of his campaign. Lost starkly, plainly, publicly on replacing Obamacare – and at the hands of his own party. So now what? For American healthcare? For the Trump agenda? The GOP and Democrats? This hour On Point, what now for healthcare and Trump? And we’ll look at Trump, pipelines, and climate change. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Mary Agnes Carey, partnerships editor and senior correspondent covering health care reform for Kaiser Health News. ( @maryagnescarey)

Sahil Kapur, national political reporter for Bloomberg News. ( @sahilkapur)

From Tom’s Reading List

Bloomberg News: GOP Eyes Tax Overhaul — And Lessons From Health-Care Failure — “Moments after their hopes of undoing Obamacare unraveled, President Donald Trump and top Republicans said in unison that they’re moving on to another ambitious goal — overhauling the U.S. tax code.”

POLITICO: Republicans turn fire on each other — “White House officials insisted Sunday that the relationship between President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan is strong, even as Republican infighting over the failure to repeal Obamacare exploded into the open over the weekend.”

New York Times: Trump vs. Congress: Now What? — “The last time the Republican Party controlled all branches of government in Washington was from 2003 to 2007. During that period, the United States military toppled Saddam Hussein, Congress delivered tax cuts for the wealthy and President George W. Bush appointed the reliably conservative jurist Samuel A. Alito Jr. to the Supreme Court.”

