Nashville Newscaster Finds Workaround For Lack Of NCAA Footage

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with some bizarre sports highlights.

ERIC ALVAREZ: Before you ask, yes, I did make this segment with things I found lying around my desk.

GREENE: Eric Alvarez from Fox 17 in Nashville did not get permission from the NCAA to show footage from March Madness games, so he used a little rubber duck on his desk to represent the Oregon Ducks, also Lego figures.

ALVAREZ: Number one Gonzaga versus number 11 Xavier seemed more like Batman versus Superman.

GREENE: Superman drove to the hoop or the key ring. It's MORNING EDITION.