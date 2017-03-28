© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Remains Of President James K. Polk May Get A Fourth Resting Place

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 28, 2017 at 5:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tennessee lawmakers say they are ready to move the body of President James K. Polk. The Tennessee president who provoked war with Mexico is buried on the State Capitol grounds. The state Senate approved moving him to a museum. Critics say this desecrates his grave, but he's been moved before. He was quickly buried in 1849 then later moved to his home and then moved again when the house was sold. The new location would be his fourth final resting place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Corrected: March 28, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous Web summary and previous audio for this story incorrectly said that James K. Polk was born in Tennessee. He was born in North Carolina.

Tags

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep