The Remains Of President James K. Polk May Get A Fourth Resting Place

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tennessee lawmakers say they are ready to move the body of President James K. Polk. The Tennessee president who provoked war with Mexico is buried on the State Capitol grounds. The state Senate approved moving him to a museum. Critics say this desecrates his grave, but he's been moved before. He was quickly buried in 1849 then later moved to his home and then moved again when the house was sold. The new location would be his fourth final resting place. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.