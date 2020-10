Top Stories: Body Of North Korean Man Returned; Atlanta Bridge Collapse

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Malaysia Sends Men Questioned In Murder Back To North Korea, Along With Kim's Body.

-- I-85 Bridge Collapse In Atlanta Brings Headache To 250,000 Drivers A Day.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump To Sign Executive Orders On Trade. ( USA Today)

Tillerson Attending Rescheduled NATO Meeting In Brussels. ( RFE/RL)

Severe Storms Expected In The Plains And East Coast. ()

South Africa Finance Minister Fired, Had Warned Of Corruption. ( BBC)

Australia Cyclone Aftermath Triggers Deadly Flooding. ( ABC Online)

U.S. Condemns Venezuelan President's Power Grab. ( NBC)

VIDEO: Baseball Players Hit The Deck When Bees Swarm Field. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.