Week In The News: Brexit Begins, Clean Power Plan Ends, Russia Probe Intrigue

The Senate own Russia probe. Trump and Coal. Sanctuary cities on notice. Brexit gets real. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

More Russia this week, with Gen. Michael Flynn, the man who led “lock her up” chants at the Republican National Convention last summer, now seeking immunity for testimony. What a turn! A turn also on American energy policy. President Trump pushing hard for coal and against tackling climate change. He’s also turned on the GOP’s Freedom Caucus. We’ve got Brexit, Ivanka in the White House, a new bathroom bill. This hour On Point, our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Rachael Bade, Congressional correspondent for POLITICO. ( @rachaelmbade)

Janet Hook, national political reporter for The Wall Street Journal. ( @hookjan)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @JackBeattyNPR)

From Tom’s Reading List

POLITICO: Freedom Caucus reckons with wrath of Trump — “The Freedom Caucus is in soul searching mode. After scuttling the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the group of hard-liners has been attacked on Twitter by President Donald Trump and trashed privately by much of the House Republican Conference. One member quit in frustration over the caucus’ hardball negotiating tactics, and a second may follow him out the door.

The Wall Street Journal: North Carolina Senate Approves Repeal to Bathroom Bill – “The repeal is necessary for North Carolina venues like Greensboro Coliseum to be considered by the National Collegiate Athletic Association at a meeting this week to set tournament schedules for games in all sports from 2018 to 2022.”

Washington Post: The standoff between Trump and green groups just boiled into war — “Environmental groups have been raising money and preparing to battle Trump since his election, and the fight over coal is expected to be the first of many. The president already has moved on a campaign promise to dismantle parts of the federal government, with recent proposals to dramatically cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interior Department, the nation’s steward for public lands.”

