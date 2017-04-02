Actors Give Voice To Trump's Tweets
LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:
For comedians, skewering presidents is a time-honored tradition. President Trump, with his outsized personality and early morning tweets, is proving to be a rich source of material - and not just for comedians.
Here's NPR's Elizabeth Blair.
ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Captain Zapp Brannigan was a character on the irreverent animated series "Futurama."
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FUTURAMA")
BILLY WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) We have failed to uphold Brannigan's Law. However, I did make it with a hot alien babe.
BLAIR: He's an egomaniac who's not very bright.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FUTURAMA")
WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) The honorably sexy Zapp Brannigan residing.
BLAIR: Fans of the series can't help but point out how much the character Zapp Brannigan looks like President Trump, a white guy with well-coiffed, yellow hair. Actor Billy West was the voice of Brannigan.
WEST: Someone brought it up one day on my Twitter saying you should have Zapp Brannigan just saying quotes from Donald Trump.
BLAIR: West loved the idea, launched #MakeAmericaBrannigan and started recording Trump's tweets in the voice of Zapp Brannigan.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) My fingers are long and beautiful. That's been well-documented, along with other various parts of my body.
BLAIR: As Mr. Trump told The New York Post's "Page Six" in 2011. Candidate Trump sounded a lot like Zapp Brannigan when he told Sean Hannity...
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "HANNITY")
DONALD TRUMP: You know, I win. I win. In life, I win. I want to win. I have a very winning temperament. OK?
BLAIR: No editing necessary.
WEST: (As Zapp Brannigan) And you know I win. I win. In life, I win.
BLAIR: Another cartoon character is doing President Trump. He's one of Gotham's most evil villains.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
MARK HAMILL: (As The Joker) This story is fake news, and everyone knows it.
BLAIR: Actor Mark Hamill has been recording Trump's tweets as The Joker.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
HAMILL: (As The Joker) Is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look (laughter)?
BLAIR: Hamill, as in Luke Skywalker, wasn't available for an interview. But his voice actor pal Tara Strong was.
TARA STRONG: I'm mostly known for Timmy Turner from "The Fairly Oddparents," Twilight Sparkle from "My Little Pony," Raven from "Teen Titans," Bubbles from "The Powerpuff Girls."
BLAIR: And sexy supervillain Harley Quinn from the "Batman" video game series. Harley Quinn is hopelessly in love with Mark Hamill's Joker.
(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "MARK HAMILL AND TARA STRONG - THE JOKER AND HARLEY QUINN")
STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) Hi, Sweetie.
HAMILL: (As The Joker) Oh, Harley, you're the sweetest tool in my box (laughter).
STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) Puddin'.
BLAIR: So when Strong saw that Hamill was doing parodies of President Trump, she wanted in on the act.
STRONG: And I thought, well...
...(As Harley Quinn) You know, if my Puddin' is Trump, then Harleyanne Conway (ph) has to come to life.
And I just started reading her tweets or quoting ridiculous things she says.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
STRONG: (As Harley Quinn) You're saying it's a falsehood. And they're giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, alternative facts to that.
BLAIR: Tara Strong uses Twitter to promote her career, connect with fans and make jokes.
STRONG: Harleyanne Conway is kind of a way for me to say, look how ridiculous this sounds (laughter). It sounds like a ridiculous, diabolical animated character.
WEST: We're not trying to make history or high art. It's just trying to have a laugh, you know?
BLAIR: Voice actor Billy West says, Twitter is the perfect outlet for short bursts of inspiration. And in that sense, he and President Trump are on the same page.
WEST: I mean, if the leader of the free world decides that he's going to - you know, just whatever pops into his head goes on Twitter, I guess, you know, that sets the tone for the rest of the nation.
BLAIR: And one thing that can unite the nation, no matter who's in office, is a good laugh.
Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.
(SOUNDBITE OF MAC MILLER'S "DONALD TRUMP (INSTRUMENTAL)")