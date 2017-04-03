Top Stories: Russian Subway Blast; Deadly Louisiana Tornado

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Louisiana Mother And Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Are Killed In Tornado.

-- Deadly Blast Rips Through Russian Metro Station, Russian State Media Report.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Says U.S. Could Go It Alone Against North Korea. ( CNN)

Trump Welcoming Egyptian Leader To White House. ( Guardian)

Kushner Visits Iraq On Unannounced Visit. ( New York Times)

Senate Committee To Vote On Supreme Court Nominee Today. ( NBC)

Colombia Says At Least 254 Dead In Mudslide. ( Reuters)

Leftist Candidate Wins Close Ecuadorian Presidential Election. ( Financial Times)

New Talks On Northern Ireland New Powersharing Government. ( Belfast Telegraph)

Crude Oil Stops Leaking From Alaska Pipe; Spread Unknown. ( Alaska Dispatch)

Actress Doris Day Is Actually 95, Not 93. ( People)

