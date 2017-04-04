© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Syrian Chemical Attack Alleged; Russian Subway Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published April 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 58 Die In Attack On Syrian Town Where Toxic Gas And Shelling Were Reported.

-- St. Petersburg Bombing Suspect Identified; Death Toll Is At 14.

-- Bertha Finally Breaking Through.

-- Harrison Ford May Keep Flying, FAA Investigation Concludes.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Cuts Funding For U.N. Family Planning Program. ( AP)

Trump Signs Repeal Of Internet Privacy Rules. ( The Hill)

Venezuela Leaves OAS Meeting After Questions Over Democratic Rule. ( Reuters)

Automaker Tesla's Market Value Greater Than Ford's. ( New York Times)

Ex-Cyclone Hits New Zealand With Downpours. ( Radio New Zealand)

Coke Puts Shareholder Warren Buffet's Face On Cans In China. ( CNBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman