Top Stories: Syrian Chemical Attack Alleged; Russian Subway Bombing
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 58 Die In Attack On Syrian Town Where Toxic Gas And Shelling Were Reported.
-- St. Petersburg Bombing Suspect Identified; Death Toll Is At 14.
-- Bertha Finally Breaking Through.
-- Harrison Ford May Keep Flying, FAA Investigation Concludes.
And here are more early headlines:
White House Cuts Funding For U.N. Family Planning Program. ( AP)
Trump Signs Repeal Of Internet Privacy Rules. ( The Hill)
Venezuela Leaves OAS Meeting After Questions Over Democratic Rule. ( Reuters)
Automaker Tesla's Market Value Greater Than Ford's. ( New York Times)
Ex-Cyclone Hits New Zealand With Downpours. ( Radio New Zealand)
Coke Puts Shareholder Warren Buffet's Face On Cans In China. ( CNBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.