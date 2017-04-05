© 2020 WFAE
Episode 531: The Tough, The Sweet, The Nosy

By Robert Smith
Caitlin Kenny
Published April 5, 2017 at 3:28 PM EDT
There are tax collectors all over the globe are finding ways to get people to pay.
This episode originally ran in 2014 .

Millions of tax cheats never get caught. And the IRS seems powerless to stop them.

This isn't just a problem here. American taxpayers are Dudley Do-Rights compared to people in some other countries.

And there are some very smart people working to get tax cheats to change their ways.

On today's show, we head to some of the cheating-est places on earth to bring you tales from some of the roughest, toughest tax collectors around. These tax collectors have tricks and mind-games that they play to get people to do the right thing.

Robert Smith
Robert Smith is a host for NPR's Planet Money where he tells stories about how the global economy is affecting our lives.
Caitlin Kenny