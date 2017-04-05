Episode 531: The Tough, The Sweet, The Nosy

This episode originally ran in 2014 .

Millions of tax cheats never get caught. And the IRS seems powerless to stop them.

This isn't just a problem here. American taxpayers are Dudley Do-Rights compared to people in some other countries.

And there are some very smart people working to get tax cheats to change their ways.

On today's show, we head to some of the cheating-est places on earth to bring you tales from some of the roughest, toughest tax collectors around. These tax collectors have tricks and mind-games that they play to get people to do the right thing.

Music: " Long Distance Love " and " Circular Uplift ." Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on iTunes or PocketCast .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.