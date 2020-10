Top Stories: Reaction To U.S. Strike In Syria; March Jobless Report

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Says U.S. Broke International Law In Striking Syria, Citing 'Pretext'.

-- Congress Reacts To Trump's Syria Missile Strike.

-- Only 98,000 New Jobs Were Created In March, Labor Department Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Chinese Leader Meeting With Trump In Wake Of Syria Strikes. ( CNN)

Senate Expected To Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch. ( USA Today)

Woman Injured In Britain Terror Attack Has Died. ( Newsweek)

DOJ Has New Concerns About Baltimore Consent Decree. ( Baltimore Sun)

Hyundai, Kia To Recall 1.5 Million Vehicles. ( Reuters)

Basque Separatists Will Unilaterally Disarm In Spain. ( BBC)

South African Marchers To Protest President. ( Reuters)

