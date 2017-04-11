Top Stories: Tillerson Is Tough On Moscow; Prostate Cancer Screenings
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Rex Tillerson Stands Firm On Syria As He Prepares To Meet With Russians.
-- Federal Task Force Softens Opposition To Routine Prostate Cancer Screening.
And here are more early headlines:
Children Tell Of Deadly Classroom Shooting. ( Los Angeles Times)
North Korea Criticizes U.S. Deployment Of Carrier Group To Korean Peninsula. ( USA Today)
Kansas Special Election To Fill Congressional Seat Draws Interest. ( KMUW)
Anger Spreads To China Over United Airlines Passenger Incident. ( BBC)
Niger Says Military Kills 57 Boko Haram Militants. ( Reuters)
Philippines Security Forces Killed In Clash With Militants. ( AFP)
Mexico City Building Collapse Kills At Least 6. ( AP)
Amnesty International Report On Global Executions. ( Washington Post)
