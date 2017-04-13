Top Stories: Ruling On Russian School Siege; N.Y. Judge Found Dead

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- 'Serious Failings' By Russia In Deadly Beslan School Siege, European Court Says.

-- First African-American Female Judge On New York's Top Court Found Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Reverses, Won't Label China A Currency Manipulator. ( BBC)

Suspect In Death Of Border Patrol Agent Is Arrested. ( AZCentral)

Lansing Rescinds Decision to Become "Sanctuary City". ( MLive.com)

Florida In State Of Emergency As Dozens Of Fires Burn. ( Weather.com)

Dallas Acts To Avoid Another Hack Of City Disaster Sirens. ( KERA)

Kansas Officials Get Guilty Plea In A Voter Fraud Case. ( KCUR)

Continuing Venezuelan Protests Leave 4 Dead, Including Boy. ( Time)

U.N. Warns Hundreds Of Thousands In Flood Danger In Peru. ( UNICEF)

Cyclone Hits New Zealand, Still Recovering From Last Storm. ( RNZ)

