Top Stories: Ruling On Russian School Siege; N.Y. Judge Found Dead
Good morning, here are our early headlines:
-- 'Serious Failings' By Russia In Deadly Beslan School Siege, European Court Says.
-- First African-American Female Judge On New York's Top Court Found Dead.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Reverses, Won't Label China A Currency Manipulator. ( BBC)
Suspect In Death Of Border Patrol Agent Is Arrested. ( AZCentral)
Lansing Rescinds Decision to Become "Sanctuary City". ( MLive.com)
Florida In State Of Emergency As Dozens Of Fires Burn. ( Weather.com)
Dallas Acts To Avoid Another Hack Of City Disaster Sirens. ( KERA)
Kansas Officials Get Guilty Plea In A Voter Fraud Case. ( KCUR)
Continuing Venezuelan Protests Leave 4 Dead, Including Boy. ( Time)
U.N. Warns Hundreds Of Thousands In Flood Danger In Peru. ( UNICEF)
Cyclone Hits New Zealand, Still Recovering From Last Storm. ( RNZ)
