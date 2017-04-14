Top Stories: U.S. General On Afghan Bombing; Trump's Changing Views

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- Giant Bomb Was 'Right Weapon' For Attack On ISIS, U.S. General Says.

-- Trump, Then And Now: What His Shifting Positions Say About What He Believes.

And here are more early headlines:

With Tension Growing, Pence Goes To South Korea. ( CNN)

Syria Moving Tens Of Thousands Out Of Villages. ( Guardian)

U.S. Sending Military Trainers To Somalia. ( VOA)

2 Georgia Officers Fired After Video Shows Them Attacking Suspect. ( WSB)

Secret Service Fires 2 Agents After White House Fence Incident. ( CBS)

Report: Dakota Access Pipeline To Begin Service Next Month. ( Reuters)

Detroit Church Offers Free Gas For Good Friday. ( WWJ)

Topeka Firefighters Rescue Cat And Owner From Tree. ( Topeka Capital-Journal)

