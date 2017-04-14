Top Stories: U.S. General On Afghan Bombing; Trump's Changing Views
Good morning, here are our early headlines:
-- Giant Bomb Was 'Right Weapon' For Attack On ISIS, U.S. General Says.
-- Trump, Then And Now: What His Shifting Positions Say About What He Believes.
And here are more early headlines:
With Tension Growing, Pence Goes To South Korea. ( CNN)
Syria Moving Tens Of Thousands Out Of Villages. ( Guardian)
U.S. Sending Military Trainers To Somalia. ( VOA)
2 Georgia Officers Fired After Video Shows Them Attacking Suspect. ( WSB)
Secret Service Fires 2 Agents After White House Fence Incident. ( CBS)
Report: Dakota Access Pipeline To Begin Service Next Month. ( Reuters)
Detroit Church Offers Free Gas For Good Friday. ( WWJ)
Topeka Firefighters Rescue Cat And Owner From Tree. ( Topeka Capital-Journal)
