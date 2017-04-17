Top Stories: Turkish Referendum; Jailed Palestinians' Hunger Strike
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Turkey's President Is Granted Broad New Powers By Referendum Voters.
-- More Than 1,000 Palestinians In Israeli Prisons Go On Hunger Strike.
-- Bridal Couple Removed From United Airlines Flight Without Incident.
And here are more early headlines:
Japan Planning For Potential Korean Crisis, Including Refugees. ( Reuters)
Ark. Gov. Works Toward Lifting Several Execution Stays. ( AP)
Gorsuch's Supreme Court Cases Include Church-State Separation. ( WMAQ)
China Reports Strong GDP, But There's Caution. ( New York Times)
Sri Lankan Garbage Dump Collapses, Killing 26. ( VOA)
Why Your Tax Filing Deadline Is April 18th. ( Charlotte Observer)
The 2017 Boston Marathon Is Today: How To Watch. ( Washington Post)
April The Giraffe's Baby Is A Boy! There's A Contest To Name Him. ( AP)
