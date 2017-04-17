Top Stories: Turkish Referendum; Jailed Palestinians' Hunger Strike

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey's President Is Granted Broad New Powers By Referendum Voters.

-- More Than 1,000 Palestinians In Israeli Prisons Go On Hunger Strike.

-- Bridal Couple Removed From United Airlines Flight Without Incident.

And here are more early headlines:

Japan Planning For Potential Korean Crisis, Including Refugees. ( Reuters)

Ark. Gov. Works Toward Lifting Several Execution Stays. ( AP)

Gorsuch's Supreme Court Cases Include Church-State Separation. ( WMAQ)

China Reports Strong GDP, But There's Caution. ( New York Times)

Sri Lankan Garbage Dump Collapses, Killing 26. ( VOA)

Why Your Tax Filing Deadline Is April 18th. ( Charlotte Observer)

The 2017 Boston Marathon Is Today: How To Watch. ( Washington Post)

April The Giraffe's Baby Is A Boy! There's A Contest To Name Him. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.