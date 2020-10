A shooting rampage in Fresno, California, that lasted just a few minutes on Tuesday has killed three people. Officials say the suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, might have been racially motivated. He reportedly posted comments on social media expressing hatred toward white people.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeffrey Hess, reporter for Valley Public Radio, to get the latest.

