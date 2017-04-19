Top News: Aaron Hernandez Dies; Georgia Special Election Goes To Runoff

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez Found Hanged In Prison Cell.

-- 'I Shot Them,' Suspect In Deadly Fresno Shootings Tells Police.

-- Georgia Special Election Headed To Runoff As Republicans Avoid Nightmare Scenario.

-- George H.W. Bush Treated At Houston Hospital For Pneumonia.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence Discussing U.S. Economic Goals In Japan. ( AP)

Mnuchin Says Tax Reform Will Take More Time. ( Financial Times)

Iowa Lawmakers Pass Bill With New Abortion Limits. ( Iowa Gazette)

Closing Arguments Today In Penn. Trooper Shooting Trial. ( Times-Tribune)

Trump Wades Into Dairy Trade Dispute With Canada. ( Bloomberg)

Hollywood Writers Voting On Whether To Strike. ( Vanity Fair)

HUD Chief Carson To Speak At Okla. City Bombing Anniversary Today. ( AP)

Did You Know? Asteroid Passing Near Earth Today. ( Space.com)

