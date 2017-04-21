© 2020 WFAE
Erik Brynjolfsson: In A Race With Machines, Can We Keep Up?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 21, 2017 at 9:02 AM EDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution .

About Erik Brynjolfsson's TED Talk

MIT Professor Erik Brynjolfsson sees a bright future where machines serve as powerful tools and partners. But he says we can only shape this future if we keep up with the pace of innovation.

About Erik Brynjolfsson

Erik Brynjolfsson is a professor and director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. His work explores the effects of technology on business strategy, productivity and digital commerce. He is the co-author of The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies; and Race Against the Machine.

