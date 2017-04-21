Top Stories: Latest On Paris Attack; German Bombing Linked to Money
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Presidential Candidates Emphasize Security After Paris Attack.
-- Soccer Team Bus Bombing Was Part Of Stock Option Plot, German Prosecutors Say.
-- Cuba Gooding, Sr., Star Of The Main Ingredient, Dies At 72.
And here are more early headlines:
Mattis Warns Syria Against New Use Of Chemical Weapons. ( Politico)
White House Budget Chief Calls For Funding Border Wall. ( The Hill)
U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch. ( Newsweek)
Fresh Protests In Venezuela Against Government. ( Reuters)
Aid Group Says Somalia Food Crisis Is Severe. ( AP)
Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars For Parking Brake Issue. ( Mercury News)
A Tropical Storm Forms Weeks Before Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts. ( NHC)
This Could Be A "Flying Car" In The Future. ( Wired)
