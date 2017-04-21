Top Stories: Latest On Paris Attack; German Bombing Linked to Money

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Presidential Candidates Emphasize Security After Paris Attack.

-- Soccer Team Bus Bombing Was Part Of Stock Option Plot, German Prosecutors Say.

-- Cuba Gooding, Sr., Star Of The Main Ingredient, Dies At 72.

And here are more early headlines:

Mattis Warns Syria Against New Use Of Chemical Weapons. ( Politico)

White House Budget Chief Calls For Funding Border Wall. ( The Hill)

U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korea's Missile Launch. ( Newsweek)

Fresh Protests In Venezuela Against Government. ( Reuters)

Aid Group Says Somalia Food Crisis Is Severe. ( AP)

Tesla Recalls 53,000 Cars For Parking Brake Issue. ( Mercury News)

A Tropical Storm Forms Weeks Before Atlantic Hurricane Season Starts. ( NHC)

This Could Be A "Flying Car" In The Future. ( Wired)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.