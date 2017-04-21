Week In The News: Bill O’Reilly Out, Georgia Runoff, Turkish Vote

A wrong-way Armada and tough talk on North Korea. Georgia runoff. Bill O’Reilly’s future. Turkey’s more powerful president. Our weekly news roundtable goes behind the headlines.

Guests

David Haynes, editorial page editor for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. ( @DavidDHaynes)

Margaret Brennan, White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent for CBS News. ( @margbrennan)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. ( @jackbeattynpr)

From Tom’s Reading List

CBS News: Runoff in Georgia House district could test Trump’s influence — “A narrow miss by a Democratic newcomer in a conservative Georgia House district has triggered a high-stakes runoff that could test President Donald Trump’s influence and the limits of the backlash against him.”

New York Times: Bill O’Reilly Is Forced Out at Fox News — “Bill O’Reilly’s reign as the top-rated host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end on Wednesday as Fox News forced him out after the disclosure of a series of sexual harassment allegations against him and an internal investigation that turned up even more.”

The Wall Street Journal: Le Pen Rise Before French Election Fueled by Industrial Decline — “With days to go before the start of France’s presidential elections, Ms. Le Pen’s antiestablishment and euroskeptic message is resonating with voters here and in other struggling industrial cities, where years of declining fortunes have fueled deep anger with the country’s political elite and the European Union.”

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.