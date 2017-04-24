Photographers Name New Night Sky Lights

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some Canadian photographers have discovered a new kind of northern light. They describe it as a ribbon of purple light in the night sky. And what did they choose to name this marvel of the natural world? Steve.

MARTIN: Yeah. The sky watchers say they were inspired by a children's movie where the characters discovered this new creature and named it Steve, a name I will now associate with things exceptional and strange.

