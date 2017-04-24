Top Stories: Government Shutdown Looms; Murdochs Seek European Broadcaster

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Congress Focused On Averting Government Shutdown, But Trump Wants More.

-- Beyond Sexual Harassment, Lesser Known Scandals Could Cost The Murdochs A $14B Deal.

-- NYPD Deems Judge's Death 'Suspicious' After Leaning Toward Suicide.

And here are more early headlines:

Defense Secretary Mattis In Afghanistan For Visit. ( VOA)

Trump Talks To Xi About North Korea. ( AP)

North Korea Detains American Citizen. ( CNN)

Afghan Defense Chief Resigns After Deadly Taliban Attack. ( BBC)

Senate Poised To Confirm Sonny Perdue As Agriculture Secretary. ( AP)

Arkansas Prepares For Double Execution Today. ( Arkansas Online)

Obama Ready To Begin Series Of Public Speeches. ( New York Times)

More Than 100 Fires Burning In Florida, Rain Is Scattered. ( Weather.com)

Peggy Whitson Sets American Record For Time In Space. ( CNN)

Police Stop Boy Trying to Drive Across Australia. ( ABC Online)

