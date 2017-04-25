At Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony, Trump Vows To Confront Anti-Semitism
President Trump pledged to "confront anti-Semitism" at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony on Tuesday. His remarks at the U.S. Capitol follow a number of controversies relating to anti-Semitism and his administration.
"I will always stand with the Jewish people, and I will always stand with our great friend and partner, the state of Israel," the president said at the Holocaust Memorial Museum's Days of Remembrance ceremony. The gathering included Holocaust survivors and veterans.
The week of remembrance has been observed in the U.S. since 1979, according to the museum. It notes that presidents have participated in the annual commemorations since the museum opened in 1993.
Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in the U.S., according to the Anti-Defamation League. The Jewish advocacy organization has recorded an 86 percent spike in attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions so far in 2017, as NPR reported on Monday. Globally, a Tel Aviv University report finds, such attacks fell 12 percent in 2016.
Allegations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity have plagued the Trump team, going back to the campaign:
In his remarks on Tuesday, Trump said, "Those who deny the Holocaust are an accomplice to this horrible evil. And we'll never be silent — we just won't — we will never, ever be silent in the face of evil again."
He condemned anti-Semitic attacks and pledged: "We will confront anti-Semitism. We will stamp out prejudice. We will condemn hatred. We will bear witness. And we will act."
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.