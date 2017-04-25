© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fighting Cavities In San Francisco's Chinatown

Published April 25, 2017 at 12:00 AM EDT
Dentist Richard Choi volunteers his time screening students at San Francisco's public schools for overall oral health. (Laura Klivans/KQED)
Dentist Richard Choi volunteers his time screening students at San Francisco's public schools for overall oral health. (Laura Klivans/KQED)

When kids don’t brush their teeth, they risk more than just cavities. Experts say tooth decay can affect a child’s diet, their ability to concentrate and do well in school and their self-esteem.

Overall, children’s oral health is getting better. But poor kids aren’t improving as much. Take San Francisco’s Chinatown, a neighborhood with the highest rate of childhood tooth decay in the city.

Laura Klivans ( @lauraklivans) from Here & Now contributor KQED has the story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.