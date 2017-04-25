Top Stories: Mexico's Border Wall Concerns; Tariff On Canadian Lumber
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Worsen Flooding.
-- Trump Administration To Impose 20 Percent Tariff On Canadian Lumber.
-- Senate Confirms Ex-Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue As Agriculture Secretary.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Trump To Seek Corporate Tax Rate Of 15%. ( New York Times)
Trump to Deliver Keynote Remarks At Holocaust Museum Today. ( The Hill)
Cyber Security Firm Alleges Russia Tries To Hack French Presidential Candidate Site. ( AP)
Australia, New Zealand Remember Gallipoli Landings In WW1. ( Reuters)
Bomb In Pakistan Kills Several Minibus Passengers. ( BBC)
Writers' Guild Authorizes Strike In Studio Contract Talks. ( Los Angeles Times)
Passengers In Phoenix Can Start Trying Self-Driving Cars. ( Bloomberg)
