Top Stories: Energy Star Program Weighed; Cassini Spacecraft Near Saturn
-- Cassini Spacecraft Starts Weaving Between Saturn And Its Rings.
-- Energy Star Programs For Homes And Appliances Is On Trump's Chopping Block.
-- China Celebrates Launch Of 'Homemade' Aircraft Carrier.
-- Recordings Reveal Baby Humpback Whales 'Whisper' To Their Mothers.
-- Milwaukee Prosecutors Weigh Charges In Inmate's Dehydration Death.
Trump To Present Tax Plan Today. ( Politico)
Congress Working On Spending Plan Ahead Of Looming Shut Down. ( AP)
Report: France Says Assad Government Used Sarin Gas On Civilians.
( Reuters)
Senate To Get North Korea Briefing At White House. ( BBC)
U.S. Starts Putting Anti-Missile Defense System In South Korea. ( Yonhap)
France Arrests 10 In Connection With 2015 Paris Attacks. ( AP)
