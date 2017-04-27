100 Days In, Trump's Made Some Big Moves On Energy And The Environment

President Trump is almost through his first 100 days in office. That largely symbolic marker comes on Saturday. And while he’s hit some roadblocks when it comes to high-profile issues like immigration and health care, Trump has taken aggressive steps toward fulfilling campaign promises he made on energy and the environment.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Leigh Paterson ( @Sclaterpee), a reporter with Here & Now contributor Inside Energy, about what Trump has done so far and what’s next on his agenda.

