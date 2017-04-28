© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Long Island Murders, One Scholar Explains The MS-13 Gang

Published April 28, 2017 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this April 13, 2017 file photo, emergency personnel walk near a crime scene where four bodies, believed to be the victims of the brutally violent MS-13 street gang were found in Central Islip, N.Y. (Seth Wenig/AP)
In this April 13, 2017 file photo, emergency personnel walk near a crime scene where four bodies, believed to be the victims of the brutally violent MS-13 street gang were found in Central Islip, N.Y. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected in Islip, New York, on Friday, where he’ll meet with Suffolk County law enforcement about a recent spate of brutal murders by the MS-13 gang.

The gang also made headlines earlier this month when President Trump tweeted that “weak” Obama-era policies allowed MS-13 to flourish, and that his proposed border wall would prevent gang members from entering the country:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2017

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Charles Katz, director of the Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety at Arizona State University.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.