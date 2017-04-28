Top Stories: Tillerson's NPR Interview; Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Transcript: NPR Interviews Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson.
-- British Counter-Terrorism Police Shoot A Woman And Arrest 6 Suspects.
-- Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary, First Latino Member Of Trump Cabinet.
-- Arkansas Executes 4th Inmate In 8 Days.
-- Waffle House Founders Die Less Than 2 Months Apart.
And here are more early headlines:
Taliban Open "Spring Offensive" In Afghanistan. ( AFP)
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Demands Early Elections. ( BBC)
Fifth Victim Of Stockholm Truck Attack Dies. ( AP)
Clashes In Macedonian Parliament After Ethnic Albanian Speaker Elected. ( CNN)
China To Start Building Space Station In 2019. ( Reuters)
Luxury Music Festival In The Bahamas Is Disorganized Flop. ( BBC)
