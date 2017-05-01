Top Stories: May Day Protests Highlight Trump Actions; Cleaning Up Coal
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- United Against Trump, May Day Protests Expected To Swell.
-- Environmentalists, Coal Companies Rally Around Technology To Clean Up Coal.
And here are more early headlines:
Death Toll From Weekend Storms Now At 14 People. ( AP)
Protests Planned Today Against Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff. ( CNN)
New Law Allows Japanese Warship To Protect U.S. Supply Ship. ( BBC)
After Phone Call, Thai Prime Minister Accepts Trump Invitation To Visit. ( AP)
Venezuelan Leader Sees Local Elections This Year, Increases Wages. ( Reuters)
San Diego Shooter Kills 1, Injures 7 And Is Killed By Police. ( Union-Tribune)
Cleveland 5-Year-Old Girl Missing, Police Open Search. ( Cleveland.com)
