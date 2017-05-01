Top Stories: May Day Protests Highlight Trump Actions; Cleaning Up Coal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United Against Trump, May Day Protests Expected To Swell.

-- Environmentalists, Coal Companies Rally Around Technology To Clean Up Coal.

And here are more early headlines:

Death Toll From Weekend Storms Now At 14 People. ( AP)

Protests Planned Today Against Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff. ( CNN)

New Law Allows Japanese Warship To Protect U.S. Supply Ship. ( BBC)

After Phone Call, Thai Prime Minister Accepts Trump Invitation To Visit. ( AP)

Venezuelan Leader Sees Local Elections This Year, Increases Wages. ( Reuters)

San Diego Shooter Kills 1, Injures 7 And Is Killed By Police. ( Union-Tribune)

Cleveland 5-Year-Old Girl Missing, Police Open Search. ( Cleveland.com)

