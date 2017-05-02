Top Stories: United's CEO Visits Capitol Hill; Portland May Day Clashes
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- United CEO Called Before Congress To Explain Eviction And Injury Of Passenger.
-- Portland Police Arrest 25, Saying A May Day Rally Devolved Into 'Riot'.
-- Why White Evangelicals Are 'Splintering' Politically.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump, Putin To Hold Phone Conversation Today. ( The Hill)
Heavy Rain, Flooding Threats Persist In Central U.S. ()
U.S. Says South Korean Missile Defense System Operational. ( BBC)
French Presidential Candidates Trade Criticisms. ( BBC)
SpaceX Successfully Launches Secret Satellite For U.S. ( Wired)
Federal Reserve Opens 2 Day Meeting On Interest Rates. ( Reuters)
Venezuelan President Calls for Changes In Constitution. ( CNN)
