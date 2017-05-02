Top Stories: United's CEO Visits Capitol Hill; Portland May Day Clashes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- United CEO Called Before Congress To Explain Eviction And Injury Of Passenger.

-- Portland Police Arrest 25, Saying A May Day Rally Devolved Into 'Riot'.

-- Why White Evangelicals Are 'Splintering' Politically.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Putin To Hold Phone Conversation Today. ( The Hill)

Heavy Rain, Flooding Threats Persist In Central U.S. ()

U.S. Says South Korean Missile Defense System Operational. ( BBC)

French Presidential Candidates Trade Criticisms. ( BBC)

SpaceX Successfully Launches Secret Satellite For U.S. ( Wired)

Federal Reserve Opens 2 Day Meeting On Interest Rates. ( Reuters)

Venezuelan President Calls for Changes In Constitution. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.