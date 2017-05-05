Top Stories: April Jobs Report; Venezuela Protests Continue
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent.
-- India's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences Over 2012 Gang Rape.
-- Gustavo Dudamel Addresses Venezuela's Leaders: 'Enough Is Enough'.
-- Chinese-Made Passenger Jet Takes Off For Its First Test Flight.
And here are more early headlines:
Central U.S. Still Soaked By Heavy Flooding. ( AP)
Uber Facing Inquiry Over Software To Fool Regulators. ( New York Times)
Many French Voters May Abstain In Presidential Election. ( Financial Times)
Ga. Gov. Signs Law Allowing Concealed Guns On College Campuses. ( AJC)
Group Reports Food Insecurity Leads To Migration. ( World Food Program)
Parts Of Ethiopia Face Severe Drought. ( Washington Post)
Crowds Of Climbers Waiting To Scale Everest. ( Daily Mail)
