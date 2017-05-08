Top Stories: Questions On The Russia Probe; Texas' Anti-Sanctuary City Law

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What We Don't Know (And Wish We Did) About The Russia Investigation.

-- Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Measure Targeting 'Sanctuary Cities'.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Travel Ban Gets Appellate Court Hearing Today. ( AP)

Growing Wildfire In Southeast Georgia Triggers Evacuations. ( CNN)

Interior Secretary Visiting New National Monument In Utah. ( Salt Lake Tribune)

Climate Pact Meetings Open In Germany, U.S. Attends. ( VOA)

U.N.: More Than 1 Million South Sudanese Children Fleeing. ( UNICEF)

Nigerian President Returns To London For Treatment. ( BBC)

Record Flooding In Montreal; Emergency Declared. ( Reuters)

Elderly Nepali Climber Dies At Everest Base Camp. ( Himalayan Times)

Yankees Defeat Cubs After 18 Innings, Set Records. ( Bleacher Report)

