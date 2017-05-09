© 2020 WFAE
Senate Vows To Draft Its Own Version Of Health Care Law

Published May 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT

When the House celebrated the passage of its new health care law, the Senate vowed it would ignore it and draft its own. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has started that process by forming a health care working group, which includes some of the most conservative senators, but no Republican women.

NPR’s Susan Davis ( @DaviSusan) talks with  Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the Senate’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on its own terms.

