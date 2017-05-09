Top Stories: Phoenix Murder Suspect Detained; Jakarta Blasphemy Case

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Phoenix Police Announce A Break In The 'Serial Street Shooter' Case.

-- Jakarta's Minority Christian Governor Convicted Of Blasphemy.

And here are more early headlines:

Polls Close In South Korea's Presidential Election. ( New York Times)

Report: Trump Considers Moving U.S. Troops To Afghanistan. ( Washington Post)

Trump Weighing U.S. Role In Paris Climate Accord. ( AFP)

Former French Leader Seeks Role With Macron Government. ( BBC)

France Clearing Migrant Camp Near Paris. ( Reuters)

Venezuelan Police Use Tear Gas; Hundreds Evacuate, Including Children. ( AP)

Texas To Sue Local Officials Who Don't Back Sanctuary Cities Ban. ( Los Angeles Times)

Owners Of Dead Giant Rabbit Furious With United Airlines Over Handling. ( Des Moines Register)

