Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reflects On A Life-Altering Friendship

Published May 16, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the 100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC.
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his 50-year relationship with his coach John Wooden, how he shaped his life and career. A conversation about friendship and personal tragedy, the importance of mentoring young athletes, and confronting racism in sports.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Basketball Hall of Famer; author, “Coach Wooden And Me”

