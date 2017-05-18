Kendrick Lamar's Portrait To Be Displayed At U.S. Capitol

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The rapper Kendrick Lamar wonders...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THESE WALLS")

KENDRICK LAMAR AND ANNA WISE: (Singing) If these walls could talk...

GREENE: ...If these walls could talk. Well, Kendrick, you might get your wish because you are going to be on a wall at the U.S. Capitol soon. A student from Colorado won an art competition with her portrait of Kendrick. The portrait will be displayed for lawmakers to see. And, Kendrick, I know one message you might send them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HUMBLE")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) Hold up. Hold up. Sit down. Be humble. Hold up. Sit down. Be humble.

