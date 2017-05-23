QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Class Out Of Final Exam With Retweet

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. What some kids will do to get out of a big test. After getting pressure from her students, sports literature teacher Laura Roberts agreed to cancel the final exam if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers retweeted someone from her class.

A student named Peyton Meyer tweeted out the request to Rodgers, adding this note about his teacher - please retweet, she's your biggest fan. Rodgers responded - I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go.