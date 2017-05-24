Go To Ocala For Everything Flamingo-Related

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you're going to do something, go all the way as Cindy Dunlow did. She was certified for the Guinness record for the world's largest flamingo collection. She's been collecting them in her Ocala, Fla., frame shop. She has plastic flamingos, a 5-foot-tall stuffed animal flamingo, two flamingo quilts, 793 flamingo-related items in all. We don't know what she'll do next, but she tells Orlando's Channel 6 she also loves coconut heads. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.